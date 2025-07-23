Anonymous Hornets coach believes in the team's frontcourt as currently constructed
"What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas."
While the phrase is applicable to several different topics, the NBA is in the minority of things to not apply. The NBA Summer League, which takes place in Las Vegas every summer, is one of the few times a year when the majority of the NBA world is in one place. Coaches, scouts, front office, media, and players all have the chance to interact and discuss the soap opera that is the National Basketball Association.
During this time, rumors start to spread like wildfire. Some may quickly turn out to be false, never being remembered again. Some may turn into small deals that a fanbase can hype themselves up about. Of course, there are some that turn into franchise-altering decisions, that either make a fanbase extremely excited, or questioning for years what exactly happened.
During the Summer League, Spotrac's Keith Smith took notes of the discussions he had with scouts, front office members, and coaches. One of the teams he had discussions with was the Charlotte Hornets.
Keith had notes on the draft and roster from front office members and coaches, though one that caught the eye of many was about the team's frontcourt play.
“We think we’ve got guys who can play," an anonymous Hornets coach said about the front court.
"Mason (Plumlee) will help with his experience and his passing ability. We’ll have Grant (Williams) back and he’s a great connector. We love Moussa (Diabate). He plays with such great energy and he’s awesome on the glass. And Ryan (Kalkbrenner) has been awesome out here (Summer League). We think he’ll shoot it eventually too."
One of the key takeaways is that the front office is happy with the frontcourt depth they have. While a majority of the fanbase believes this not to be the case, it's interesting to hear it from the front office.
Grant Williams will be back and playing center
One of the biggest notes from this quote is the return of Grant Williams. He played center minutes towards the end of 2023-24, and up until he eventually tore his ACL. Although he's undersized (6'6"), his size and talent can result in him playing some minutes at the position, perhaps even closing some games there for the team.
The Hornets played 13 lineups last season with Williams at center, ranging from 1.3 minutes to 10 minutes. Across that time, the team averaged 10.02 points, a solid number for the few minutes where Williams played center.
While he is primarily forward depth, he does help the team at the center position when needed.
Ryan Kalkbrenner to shoot "eventually"
One of the biggest takeaways from Ryan Kalkbrenner coming into the NBA was that he was not a three-point shooter. His career high in attempts per game came in his final season at Creighton, where he shot 1.3 attempts a night. His value has primarily been his size, his post-up game, and his interior defense.
With Charles Lee's offense looking for a center that can shoot, Kalkbrenner has seemingly started to become a developmental piece there. During the Summer League, Kalkbrenner shot 2-7 from deep, including a game where he was 1-4. It's clear the franchise views him as a potential starting center down the line, and would like him to be able to add the jumpshooting threat to his game.
