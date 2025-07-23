Ex-Hornet Josh Okogie finds fresh start with Western Conference contender
A former Charlotte Hornet has found a new home.
After an aggressive offseason led by President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson, roster spots in Charlotte are suddenly hard to come by—especially on the wing. That left the Hornets with no choice but to waive veteran defender Josh Okogie.
He didn’t stay on the market for long.
On Tuesday morning, the Houston Rockets announced they signed Okogie to a one-year, $3.1 million deal.
Okogie’s heading into his eighth NBA season and gives the Rockets another energetic wing defender. Last year, he put up 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 44.3% from the field in about 16 minutes a night.
But in Charlotte, his lack of offensive consistency proved too tough to overlook.
The Hornets made several major moves this summer—selecting Liam McNeeley in the draft and trading for Colin Sexton and Pat Connaughton. That influx of talent pushed Okogie further down the depth chart and made him expendable.
In today’s NBA, being a versatile defender only gets you so far if you can’t consistently stretch the floor.
Okogie came to Charlotte last season after playing with the Timberwolves and Suns, but he never really locked down a steady spot on the team. Letting him go wasn’t just about making room—it showed how the Hornets are shifting things up under Peterson.
The Hornets have begun placing a greater emphasis on floor spacing, offensive flexibility, and shooting across positions. Okogie’s energy and defense were never in question, but his overall fit in a system moving toward an offense-first identity became harder to justify.
This move wasn’t about effort or locker room presence—it was about fit.
Charlotte is placing its bet on a new-look core built around pace and firepower. If that gamble pays off, Okogie will be seen as the odd man out in a necessary transition.
But if things don’t come together, the Hornets may find themselves missing the kind of grit and energy he consistently brought.
