LiAngelo Ball reveals who he believes is the best of the Ball brothers
The Charlotte Hornets think they have a superstar point guard in LaMelo Ball despite the injuries that he has suffered over the last few years.
Ball is one of the two Ball brothers to make the NBA. Lonzo Ball was also a top pick in the league, and he finally resurrected his career last season with the Chicago Bulls after suffering from knee injuries.
The only Ball brother not to play in the NBA is LiAngelo Ball. He did spend some time in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm and spent a preseason with the Hornets, but that's the extent of his time in pro ball. Instead, he has been able to start a music career that seems to be relatively successful. He's doing just fine without playing basketball.
Recently, LiAngelo talked about which Ball brother he thinks is the best basketball player. He believes it is the one who plays for the Hornets.
"Right now, probably Melo the coldest. Growing up, I'd say me. We all had times where we would all get wins on each other."
LaMelo is clearly the best of the brothers right now. He has the most raw talent, even if ankle injuries continue to keep him off the court. He's hoping that he has finally remedied that.
Lonzo Ball had a shot to be better than LaMelo if he had stayed healthy and improved his 3-point shot. LaMelo's 3-point shot is by far better, and it's not particularly close.
Next year, LaMelo will be out to prove that he is an All-Star caliber player and a cornerstone piece for the Hornets.
This past season, Ball averaged 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. He shot 40.5 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Ex-Hornet Josh Okogie finds fresh start with Western Conference contender
Charlotte Hornets updated depth chart: Did Summer League change Charles Lee's projected rotations?
NBA writer: Put Kon Knueppel in the Hornets' starting lineup
NBA analyst not quite thrilled with Charlotte Hornets' offseason