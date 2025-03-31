Another loss means the Hornets remain in the top three odds for No. 1 draft pick
In a tight matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, the Charlotte Hornets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans, 98-94.
As two teams vying for a top-three lottery spot (Charlotte sits at 3, New Orleans is at 4), the game actually provided high-stakes implications that have not surrounded this team in months.
Miles Bridges led the way for Charlotte with 20 points, also bringing down six rebounds while dishing out two assists. Just a point away was Nick Smith Jr., who came off the bench to score 19 points and grab four rebounds.
A late three from Smith gave Charlotte the lead 94-93, but Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado Jr. converted an and-one with just over 30 seconds remaining to secure the win for New Orleans.
Jusuf Nurkic also made some solid contributions, putting up 13 points while grabbing 12 rebounds. Nurkic’s +11 plus-minus rating was the best among starters for both teams.
During what could have been another opportunity to flash their potential, it was a rough night for Charlotte's rookies. Tidjane Salauün and K.J. Simpson combined for 13 points while shooting an abysmal 4-19 from the field.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans put together a more balanced effort, with six of their players reaching double-digits.
New Orleans' leading scorer was rookie reserve forward Keion Brooks Jr, who scored 17 points while grabbing eight rebounds and blocking three shots. Guard Antonio Reeves led all starters in scoring with 16 points.
With the loss to New Orleans, Charlotte’s No. 3 position among the lottery odds will remain intact for the time being. According to the current odds, Charlotte sits a spot ahead of New Orleans and is just a few points behind Utah and Washington.
The Hornets are back in action tonight when they face off against the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. at Spectrum Center.
