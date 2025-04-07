Another year for Taj Gibson in Charlotte? Charles Lee gives his thoughts
Not all impact is made on the floor. Everyone in the NBA has a role and sometimes that role can be to lead by example and mentor younger players. That's where 39-year-old forward Taj Gibson finds himself with the Charlotte Hornets in the 2024-25 season.
Gibson has only appeared in 33 games this season and has averaged 2.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, but he's been a helping hand to first-year head coach Charles Lee behind the scenes. Whether that's in film study, practice, workouts, or in-game conversations on the bench, Gibson has acted almost as an extension of the coaching staff.
“As a first-year head coach, it’s been a pleasure having a guy like that in the locker room, I think to echo our messages as a staff, my messages as the head coach. He brings a level of professionalism and passion to our arena, to our practices every day and I think he does a great job of holding us all accountable," Lee said.
"He’s still hungry to learn more, still hungry to compete at a high level, and he’s not afraid to speak up. That’s what we need. We need somebody that’s going to be in that locker room, lead by example, and speak up when tough things need to be said. I love that, and I appreciate him for that. We love him here in Charlotte and would love to see him continue to be here.”
Nothing from that quote is surprising except for that last sentence. Is Charles Lee hinting at the possibility of rostering Taj Gibson for another season if he chooses to keep playing? Maybe, but it could also mean he could find another way to hang around the organization in some capacity even if he opts to retire.
The latter is more likely considering the Hornets need more playable bodies and even with Gibson being at the very end of the rotation, Jeff Peterson will probably want to revamp the team's depth in the frontcourt.
