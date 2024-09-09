Ashley ShahAhmadi Will No Longer Be With the Hornets
Ashley ShahAhmadi has announced that she is leaving her role as the live host and sideline reporter for the Charlotte Hornets on Bally Sports. After six years with the team, she shared the news today in a heartfelt message to fans. Many had been speculating Ashley’s future following Eric Collins’ heartfelt farewell on the final broadcast of last season.
In her statement, ShahAhmadi talked about how much her time in Charlotte meant to her. She said working with the Hornets was a dream come true. ShahAhmadi thanked everyone who supported her, from the Hornets organization and Bally Sports to her coworkers and the fans. She mentioned how welcoming the Charlotte community has been to her from the very start. She expressed how lucky she felt to work with her broadcast team and praised them for making the job even more special.
Though she did not entail what her next steps will be, ShahAhmadi said she will always be a fan of the Hornets. She ended her message by telling the Hornets community that Buzz City will always have a special place in her heart. For now, you can catch her on Saturday's doing College Football games on ESPN.
