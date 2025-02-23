LaMelo Ball visits LaVar Ball after his foot amputation
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball visited his father, LaVar, after his father's foot amputation surgery last week while the team was in Los Angeles, playing the Lakers.
LaVar has been a popular face amongst the NBA community for nearly a decade. LaVar was a controversial figure amongst NBA fans due to his bold statements about his sons' basketball careers, such as claiming his son Lonzo would be better than Michael Jordan. LaVar has seen all three of his sons succeed, with Lonzo and LaMelo being stars in the NBA and LiAngelo making a name for himself in the music scene.
LaVar had his right foot amputated due to an undisclosed serious health issue. His youngest son, Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball, posted him with his father after the surgery.
"Seen my dawg b4 da game," LaMelo wrote on his Instagram story. "It was only right. I love u pops 5L and after."
LaMelo visited his father before the Hornets matchup against the Lakers. Ball finished with 27 points and the game winning basket in a win over the new look Los Angeles Lakers.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers
Could a Mark Williams/Jusuf Nurkic combination work beyond this season?
Hornets scoot over to Portland to face the Trail Blazers
Does the ESPN BPI think the Hornets will take down the Trail Blazers?