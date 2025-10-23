It's only one game, but everything's coming up aces for Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets are undefeated. For the second consecutive year, Charlotte begins 1-0. The Hornets beat a legitimate contender last year (the Houston Rockets) and a probable basement-dweller this year (Brooklyn Nets), but a win is a win.
This win, however, is an important one. It's less about the fact that they beat a team that was bad last year and had a bad offseason, and more about how good they looked. Sure, it's just the opening game (which we learned last year can mean absolutely nothing), but so far, everything's coming up aces.
Charlotte Hornets roster shakeup looks brilliant
The Hornets looked about as good as one could've possibly expected last night. Every single player was firing on all cylinders, which means the controversial offseason decisions paid off. The draft picks, trades, and free agent signings all look brilliant.
Collin Sexton was excellent in his debut, posting 15 points and three assists in just 17 minutes. His per-36 numbers are off the chart: almost 32 points and 6 assists. Tre Mann was also excellent, scoring 12 and adding six assists.
Kon Knueppel didn't star out, but he shot well and recorded 11 points and five rebounds. The only issue was fouling. Ryan Kalkbrenner, who got the surprise start over Moussa Diabate, recorded a double-double.
Everything the Hornets did over the offseason looked great in Game 1. The only issue an individual player really had was a mediocre shooting night for LaMelo Ball. But even with that, 7/15 (and 50% from three) is pretty solid given how Ball started. Plus, what makes his day even more special is that he didn't force it.
2024-25 Ball would've continued shooting and shooting and shooting. 2025-26 Ball trusted his teammates, recording eight assists but also passing up shots he might've taken in the past to get his teammates better shots, and didn't chuck shots. 20 and eight isn't what a superstar does, but since the shot wasn't falling, Ball was more than willing to get others involved, which shows a growth in his game.
Even Tidjane Salaun, who was an afterthought for this year after a terrible rookie season, looked really good. He had 10 points in 17 minutes and shot well. If he can continue this, then the entire outlook of the season changed.
It's hard not to overreact to such a big win, but it should be stressed that all this can change on Saturday when the Hornets resume play. But for now, everything they touched turned to gold.
