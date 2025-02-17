Bleacher Report's two-word verdict on Charlotte Hornets' season
With just two months remaining in the NBA season, Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley summed up the Charlotte Hornets' campaign in two words: "No buzz."
The Hornets appear on track to secure a high lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft, as they remain among the bottom four teams within the overall standings with a 13-39 record.
However, the team's broader rebuilding efforts have largely stalled this season.
Guard LaMelo Ball continues to struggle with injuries, while Brandon Miller's promising season ended prematurely due to wrist surgery. The team's planned roster moves hit another snag when center Mark Williams, initially traded to Los Angeles, returned to Charlotte after failing his physical.
Despite the issues, the young roster has shown few signs of development, leaving the organization with some bright spots beyond their likely high draft position.
The team's individual performances have been a major highlight. LaMelo Ball, when healthy, has continued to solidify his status as a franchise cornerstone, averaging an impressive 27.3 points and 7.2 assists per game.
Brandon Miller, even with an injury setback, has demonstrated a remarkably smooth transition into his Sophomore season, averaging 21 points and 1.1 steals through 27 games played.
Tre Mann, prior to his injury, proved to be one of the league's most effective bench scorers. Nick Smith Jr. has also shown significant growth in recent weeks.
Further underscoring the team's commitment to player development is Moussa Diabaté's progression from a two-way contract to a standard NBA deal.
A healthy team and a promising offseason could help bring the Buzz back in the Queen City.
