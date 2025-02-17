Three things we've learned about Jeff Peterson in first year as Hornets GM
Jeff Peterson is in his first year as GM of the Charlotte Hornets. After taking over for the Mitch Kupchak regime, Peterson has almost reached one calendar year of work for Charlotte.
In that time, he's been busy, and he's taught the Hornets and their fan base a few things about who he is and how he operates.
What we've learned about Jeff Peterson as GM
1. Jeff Peterson is very far-sighted
Some GMs try to make win-now moves that they can see the immediate effects of. With how often execs are fired, it's not hard to see why. Why would a GM make a move that sets the team up best for five years from now when he might not (probably won't) be around? That's not how Jeff Peterson operates, though. He tried to trade Mark Williams, a 23-year-old big man, for a return that included a 2031 pick. Peterson may not even be around then, but he believes in the long-term whether he's part of it or not. He also drafted a 19-year-old project with the sixth pick, knowing that Tidjane Salaun wouldn't be an impactful NBA player for a while.
2. He's not afraid to trade almost anyone
Back to the attempted trade of Mark Williams, Peterson proved he is unafraid of making big or difficult moves. It was a shocking trade, one that showcased that Peterson was beholden to no one. He inherited this team and 99% of its roster, and he's not afraid to move on from even those who were deemed part of the future like Williams was. That may be very important for LaMelo Ball's future, too. No one is safe with Peterson in charge, as he is trying to reshape and rebuild this team into a contender sometime in the future.
3. Peterson likes reclamation projects
Bringing back players in trades is often to match salaries, but Jeff Peterson seems to like adding players who have fallen out of favor elsewhere to try and see if he can spark them. Peterson tried to bring in Cam Reddish, who fell under that umbrella. That includes Josh Green, Josh Okogie, and even Jusuf Nurkic. All those players weren't big pieces on their previous teams, but Peterson wanted them to see if they could do better with more playing time in Charlotte.
