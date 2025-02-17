Biggest winners and losers from the Hornets' trade deadline
The NBA Trade Deadline ended almost two weeks ago, but it may finally be officially over for the Charlotte Hornets only recently. NBA commissioner Adam Silver revealed that the Hornets never officially protested the Lakers rescinding the Mark Williams trade, so it's a done deal (or undone) at this point.
With that in mind, we can properly assess who won and lost the deadline in Charlotte.
Winners and losers from Charlotte's trades
1. Winner: Nick Smith Jr.
Not only is Nick Smith Jr. starting because of some injuries, but he's going to be guaranteed big minutes even when the team gets healthy. Cody Martin and Vasilije Micic, two players who played some of the spots Smith Jr. does, are gone now. Plus, Smith Jr. was briefly mentioned in trade rumors, so he theoretically survived the deadline himself.
2. Loser: Mark Williams
There's no bigger loser than Mark Williams, perhaps in the entire NBA. He was unwanted by his current team, but at least he got sent to a title contender. Then even that fell through, and he had to return to a team that wanted to move him. The dispute, though it never officially happened, only made the team's public opinion of Williams look even worse. The only silver lining is perhaps that the Hornets didn't actually protest, so they didn't bury Williams by doing that.
3. Winner: Josh Okogie
Josh Okogie, much like Nick Smith Jr., survived the deadline. There were reports that Charlotte would try and flip Okogie to maximize the Nick Richards return, but those proved to be only rumors. He is hurt right now, but he played himself into at least another half-season in 2025-26 with the Hornets.
4. Loser: Jeff Peterson
In his first deadline as GM, Jeff Peterson aced two blockbuster moves to set up the Hornets for the future. One of them fell through, though, and it tanked the deadline and Peterson's image a little bit. This sort of failure isn't very common. It's not as if the Hornets truly did try to trade damaged goods since Williams is healthy now, but the perception of Peterson took a hit after the Williams trade was shockingly rescinded.
5. Winner: Jusuf Nurkic
While Jusuf Nurkic is on a worse team, he did land on a team that can actually and will actually use him. Nurkic was buried in Phoenix, and he now joins a rotation that will put him in the game a lot. The Mark Williams trade failing hurts Nurkic, but he's still in a much better spot in terms of playing time.
