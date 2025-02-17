LeBron James sits out All-Star Game, aiming for return versus Charlotte Hornets
LeBron James has made his decision. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, who has been nursing a lingering foot and ankle issue, will reportedly push to play in Wednesday’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets— he did not suit up for the All-Star Game this past weekend.
During an interview at the NBA's All-Star weekend, James explained that while he wanted to be on the floor Sunday night, his long-term availability remains the priority. The 39-year-old is averaging 24.3 points, 9.0 assists (his second-highest career mark), and 7.7 rebounds this season, keeping the Lakers firmly in the Western Conference playoff race. At 32-20, Los Angeles sits fifth in the West, with James still anchoring their offense in his 21st season.
This season, James has already missed four games due to foot/ankle injuries, most recently against the Indiana Pacers on February 8th.
For Charlotte, LeBron’s potential presence would add just another challenge in what has already been an uphill season. The last time these two teams met, the Lakers secured a 124-118 win in Los Angeles. If James plays, it’s another test for a young Hornets squad looking to build momentum. If he doesn’t, Charlotte will try to take advantage of a shorthanded Lakers team coming out of the All-Star break.
