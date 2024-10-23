Score predictions for Hornets at Rockets
It's time for some Charlotte Hornets basketball that counts! Tonight, the Hornets will begin regular season play on the road against the Houston Rockets.
Here is our staff sees tonight's game playing out.
Carson Cash: Rockets 121, Hornets 114.
Charlotte faces a tough challenge without Mark Williams and a rookie head coach in his first road game(and his first regular season game. The Rockets beat the Hornets twice last year, and while Charlotte hopes for a 1-0 start, they come up short.
Matt Alquiza: Rockets 127, Hornets 116.
Charlotte will come up short in their first action of 2024. The Rockets are a talented young squad that is looking to take a leap into contention this season, and their first step will be taking down the Hornets at home.
Austin Leake: Rockets 118, Hornets 110.
The Hornets have a tough one on the schedule tonight, but they usually do well on opening night. The Hornets have won their last four out of their five openers. I believe this matchup comes down to who gets the early hot start. The battle between Jalen Green and Brandon Miller will be something to watch.
Albert Böttcher: Rockets 110, Hornets 103.
The Hornets have a new head coach, a slightly revamped roster, and at least one key player out with injury. I still expect them to be competitive tonight, but Houston should be too talented and experienced to let this one slip.
Ali Jawad: Rockets 115, Hornets 109.
The Hornets are healthy and have added some new players to their roster, along with a new head coach. While I think they can keep this game competitive, the Rockets boast a talented squad and have shown major signs of improvement. For Hornets fans, the most significant storyline to follow will be the return of LaMelo Ball.
