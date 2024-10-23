Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Rockets
The Charlotte Hornets will open their season tonight in Houston against the Rockets. The team went 34-48 against the spread a year ago. On my spread predictions, I hovered around .500 for much of the season. Let's see if we can start the 2024-25 campaign off on the right foot.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Star ratings (Strength of prediction):
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Rockets -7.5
3-star play on the Hornets (+7.5): Regardless of coach, these young Charlotte Hornets have played pretty well in season openers recently and I expect that to continue tonight in H-Town against a quality Rockets team. I'm not sure that they win the game, but they'll be able to knock down enough shots from the perimeter to stay within reach, and believe it or not, the defensive efforts will play a factor too. They're not perfect defensively, but it's night and day from a year ago. Hornets cover the spread.
Over/Under: 229.5
1-star play on the under: I really liked this total when it opened at 233 but it's dropped considerably since, hence the reason it's a weaker play. That being said, I can still see this remaining under the number with improved defensive play from the Hornets. The first game almost always tends to be a little sloppy looking offensively as teams get accustomed to running their sets/actions and learn how they want to play. That's no different here with a Charlotte team still adjusting to its new head coach and personnel. Lean to the under.
Record this season:
ATS: 0-0
O/U: 0-0
Overall: 0-0
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Charlotte Hornets take on Houston to begin new era under Charles Lee
Simulated results of the Charlotte Hornets' upcoming season on NBA 2K25
Vasilije Micic praises Tre Mann, sees bright future for the Hornets