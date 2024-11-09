Brandon Miller looked like Michael Jordan when he shrugged following wild shot against the Indiana Pacers
Brandon Miller's third quarter against the Indiana Pacers was divine. The Charlotte Hornets' second-year swingman needed a couple of games to find his footing after injuring his glute in the team's season-opener, but his brilliance was on full display against Indiana. His 17-point third quarter explosion included five three-pointers (the most by a Hornet in a quarter in nearly 30 years), the last of which elicited a GOAT-like response from the sophomore superstar.
Brandon Miller hit MJ shrug following a wild three-point hit
The sequence that led to Miller's shrug defined the game. Charlotte's starting shooting guard chased down a loose ball, snatching it away from an unsuspecting Indiana Pacer, took one dribble, and launched a prayer from 30-feet that was answered by the basketball gods. Miller's effort to haul in the bouncing ball was reminiscent of the effort that Charlotte's patchwork front court of Grant Williams, Tidjane Salaün, Taj Gibson, and Moussa Diabaté put in tonight, doing the dirty work to help seal the victory for the Hornets.
Miller's third quarter was the second act in a week that has been one of the best of his young career. His tip-in on Wednesday night to stun the Detroit Pistons was the opening salvo of Miller week, and his encore, a light's out shooting performance to take down the defending In-Season Tournament runners up, lived up to the billing.
Miller himself said that the combination of him and LaMelo Ball in the back court is a 'scary sight,' and even though spooky season is over, basketball season is alive and well in Charlotte, and the Hornets upcoming opposition better be ready for a fright if Miller and Ball continue to play at this level.
