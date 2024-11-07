How Charles Lee Unlocked Miles Bridges in Dramatic Win Over Pistons
It's no secret that Miles Bridges has endured a difficult start to the season. Before Wednesday nights' game against Detroit, Lee discussed what Bridges needed to do to re-find his form.
"I think he's learning offensively the new spots he has on the floor. The message I've hit him with is 'I need you to be decisive, aggressive and confident on every catch'. That should not change no matter how different the offense is or where you are on the floor. I think he's got some really good looks that I think he's going to shoot even more decisively and more confidently going forward"
Bridges heard Lee's message loud and clear and delivered his best performance of the year, filling up the stat sheet with 27pts on 8-14 shooting, 7reb, 2ast and going 9-9 from the free throw line. Although he briefly left the game with a right knee injury in the 4th quarter, he returned to the lineup for the teams' final possession where Brandon Miller hit a game winning offensive rebound tip in.
Following the win, head coach Charles Lee was asked by Hornets on SI's Matt Alquiza about his choice to design specific After Time-Out (ATO) plays for Bridges. Lee provided an insightful response, elaborating on Bridges’ evolving role with ATOs and wider role in the offense.
"The idea is just to try to find moments where we can continue to keep him involved in the offense. I think with our new running habits at times, you know you can run a point action or a small, small action, or pick and roll for one of the guards and sometimes he happens to be the guy who's in the corner and not involved in the action.
So there's just been a little bit of a mindset from our staff and for myself to continue to try to just incorporate him in our ATOs. It's just one extra possession and we canc otninue to see him touch the ball. I though today he was great on both ends of the floor. I think you saw it was just more decisive, a little bit more aggressive and he put his footprint on both sides of the game. I'm really happy and proud of him for continuing to stick with it."
Lee's comments indicate a shared responsibility for Bridges' slower start this season. Lee acknowledged that he hasn’t always called enough plays or actions that directly involve Bridges, requiring him to adapt his offensive approach. At the same time, Lee emphasized that Bridges needs to bring more decisiveness and aggression to his play. By intentionally incorporating Bridges into After Time-Out (ATO) plays, Lee is finding ways to boost his involvement in the team’s offense. This approach mirrors former head coach James Borrego’s approach who used Bridges in a similar way during his most productive seasons.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Brandon Miller's heroic tip-in lifts Hornets to victory over Pistons
Charlotte Hornets announce injury update for ailing center Nick Richards
NBA power rankings: Where do Hornets land after two weeks of play?
Hornets' Tre Mann an early contender for Sixth Man of the Year award