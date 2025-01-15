Hornets can now officially trade Miles Bridges
In an effort to prevent NBA teams from signing players and then virtually immediately shipping them elsewhere, players on a new contract can't be traded until today. That means that Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is now officially eligible to be dealt anywhere.
Trade season unofficially begins in the middle of December, and January 15 is the next milestone in players becoming available ahead of the February 6 deadline. Bridges was a high-profile signing for Charlotte, but he's probably not untouchable.
It remains to be seen if the Hornets will trade anyone of note. They're likely to ship off Vasilije Micic, or Cody Martin, but anyone beyond that is a bit of a question mark. That certainly includes Miles Bridges, who is on the first of a three-year, $75 million deal.
However, he, along with 16 other NBA players, can now be traded. The Hornets are sort of going nowhere this year, so it's not a bad idea to get out from one of the few big contracts they have on the books and really set the rebuild into motion.
Alongside Bridges, Nic Claxton, Patrick Williams, Obi Toppin, Max Christie, Haywood Highsmith, Precious Achiuwa, OG Anunoby, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, Goga Bitadze, KJ Martin, Malik Monk, Tyrese Maxey, Josh Okogie, Johnny Juzang, and Immanuel Quickley are now available.
This isn't a who's who of NBA talent aside from Maxey, but Bridges represents a higher-end player among the bunch. If he is traded, he could bring back a decent haul despite being on a pretty hefty $25 million salary right now. There's just no indication yet of how aggressive the Hornets will be in offloading assets this year.
