BREAKING: Hornets send Nick Richards to Suns in first trade of the season

Nick Richards is no longer with the Charlotte Hornets. The 27-year-old big man had been the center of countless mock trades and rumors, and the Hornets unofficially opened the floodgates for trades by parting ways with the former Kentucky Wildcat.
Hornets officially part ways with Nick Richards
The Hornets once used a second-round pick on Nick Richards. A few years later, they've packaged him and a second-round pick and sent them to the Phoenix Suns. In return, the Hornets get Josh Okogie and three second-round picks.
The Hornets helped make the Suns aware of just how badly they needed a center. They're trying to stay afloat in the West, but Mason Plumlee wasn't cutting it. Mark Williams had consecutive good games against the Suns, and Onyeka Okongwu of the Atlanta Hawks just put up 22 and 21.
For the Hornets, they get back a slightly younger player. Richards has two years on his current deal, and Okogie also has two years left on his. He's 26, and he plays a position the Hornets need more than backup center: shooting guard.
This gives Charlotte more options in their starting lineup. Okogie, a former first-round pick in 2018, could slide in and start at the shooting guard spot, pushing Brandon Miller to the three and allowing Josh Green, who's struggled lately, to come off the bench. The alternative is that Okogie just becomes a solid backup guard, but either way, Charlotte has a little more flexibility.
They also net two second-round picks in the deal, so they're able to continue stockpiling assets for the future. They now own over 20 draft picks through 2031.
