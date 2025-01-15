BREAKING: Hornets send Nick Richards to Suns in first trade of the season

Trade impact in Phoenix/Charlotte



Phoenix



🏀Nick Richards: $5M and $5M ($0 GTY)

💰Tax bill: $184.2M to $164.3M ($20M savings)

💰Trade Exception: $3.2M (allowed to use despite over the second apron)

🏀Seconds available: 1



Charlotte



🏀Josh Okogie: $8.25M and $7.75M ($0 GTY)…