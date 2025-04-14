Breaking down Nick Smith Jr.'s sophomore year with the Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets' dismal 2024-25 season ended with a whimper against the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. Now that the campaign is in the rearview mirror, it's time to review what was for some of Charlotte's key players ahead of free agency and the 2025 NBA draft.
We'll start with second-year combo guard Nick Smith Jr (All stats via Cleaning the Glass).
2024-25 stats: 9.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 39/34/93 shooting splits
Positive takeaways from Nick Smith Jr.'s 2024-25 season
NSJ looked significantly more comfortable in the NBA as a sophomore. After spending the bulk of his rookie year in Greensboro, Smith Jr. was shoehorned into a larger role than anticipated in Charlotte due to a rash of injuries in the Hornets' back court. He was handed the ball as a primary playmaker for large swaths of the season and NSJ had some solid moments of self-creation as it wore on.
Nick Smith Jr. knows that the game is about a bucket. His herky-jerky, 'never let them know your next move' offensive game is a joy to watch when he gets rolling.
The 21-year-old saw a large jump in usage (17.8% as a rookie to 20.8% as a sophomore in more than double the minutes) without his efficiency numbers completely falling off a cliff. NSJ's three-point shooting percentage dropped dramatically in his second-year (46.9% to 33.6%), but that was to be expected when he was thrust into the aforementioned primary creation role (his number of assisted makes dropped from 74% to 59%, a simple way to surmise the change in his primary duties).
As a sophomore, Smith Jr. diversified his shot diet, another potential reason for the drop in efficiency. He went from one of the league's premier long-two shooters (91st percentile in attempts) to a more average deep-two chucker (65th percentile) while attempting more three-pointers in year two (53% of his shots) than in year one (50% of his shots), the majority of which were tough, off-the-dribble looks instead of the cushier catch-and-shoot variety.
If you're looking for the best Nick Smith Jr. has to offer as a professional, look back at his first four games of February, most notably the February 7th win against San Antonio. NSJ was a whirling dervish inside the arc, spinning through the Spurs' defense to create open looks for his teammates and himself.
In all, NSJ took a nice leap as an offensive playmaker in year two, creating a solid base to build from as he continues to find his niche in the NBA.
Areas of improvement from Nick Smith Jr.'s 2024-25 season
Smith Jr. still has plenty of room to grow.
The defensive side of the ball is clearly a work in progress for NSJ. He doesn't boast the most impressive physical tools as a perimeter defender, but the main problem is consistent lack of effort and attention on that end.
For much of the season Smith Jr. was easily picked on by opposing offenses in switch situations or well-timed cuts when guarding the corners. NSJ's lack of strength and propensity to ball watch reared their ugly heads over and over again through the course of the season.
The clip above from my friend James Plowright is one of many defensive lapses from NSJ.
On top of his struggles on defense, Smith Jr. remains one of the leagues' most inefficient scorers at the rim. His rim finishing (shots within four feet of the basket) improved from 38% (second percentile) as a rookie to 55% as a sophomore, but he still sits in the bottom quarter of the league on those shots (22nd percentile) on incredulously low volume for a player who handles the ball as much as NSJ.
As a whole, Charlotte was significantly worse with Nick Smith Jr. on the floor. His -9.3 on/off net rating is one of the worst in basketball and a microcosm of how NSJ's individual creation leap failed to elevate his poor surroundings.
Overall thoughts on Nick Smith Jr.'s 2024-25 season
Evaluating anybody in the context of Charlotte's miserable season is going to be tough, but for NSJ, the bad outweighs the good. His struggles on defense and inability to get to the rim or draw fouls make him a one-dimensional player working for a regime that adores versatility.
Assuming health and a fresh contract, it's hard to imagine NSJ getting burn ahead of Tre Mann next season. Mann can do everything Smith Jr. does but at a better, more efficient clip, and there's a realistic world in which NSJ is bound to the Hornets' bench next season if Mann returns with a healthy back.
Nick Smith Jr.'s name was vaguely discussed in trade rumors around the deadline, and it wouldn't be a shock to see him moved as a part of a bigger deal this summer. Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee have a type, and it's not clear if NSJ fits into their long-term vision of Hornets DNA.
Final grade: C+
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
The Hornets season ends with a close loss in Boston
Hornets first-year head coach Charles Lee is feeling 'optimistic' as the 2024-25 comes to a close
Hornets get trampled in second half, fall to reigning champion Celtics
Hornets draft round table: Who should Charlotte select if they land the third overall pick?