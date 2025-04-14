The Hornets season ends with a close loss in Boston
The Charlotte Hornets' 2024-25 campaign has come to an end in Boston. In the final game of the regular season, a decimated Hornets' squad fell to an equally decimated Celtics squad 86-93. As expected, both teams decided to rest their starters which gave plenty of bench players an opportunity to prove themselves.
The top performers of the first quarter didn't have much to prove, though, as two of the Celtics' best bench players shined in their rare starting opportunities. Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard put 21 by the Hornets' defense alone, and Boston pulled away to an early 33-15 lead.
That huge deficit stood for a few minutes, up until the final few minutes of the second quarter when the Hornets went on an 11-3 run. Pushing the ball inside seemed to be an emphasis, as Moussa Diabate continued to roam in the paint, racking up a few points and rebounds. At halftime, the Celtics lead had shrunk to 54-43.
Charlotte's rally continued in the third, as the offensive game expanded beyond the arc, and the defense followed suit and clamped down on Boston's shooters. Jaylen Sims and DaQuan Jeffries hit two threes each, and before the start of the regular season's final quarter, what once seemed to be a blowout had turned into a 68-69 showdown.
The hosts did prove to be the more experienced team down the stretch, and the Hornets' youth showed as they got sloppy with the ball and turned the ball over in a few crucial situations, leading to the loss. In any case, Charlotte's lottery odds would have remained unaffected.
Best of the night: The continous effort
The one positive theme throughout this otherwise disappointing season has been the high level of effort that Charles Lee has instilled in his squad. The fighting spirit once again came through in tonight's game as the bottom-heavy rotation didn't give up on themselves and made it a close game in the second half.
The goal for next season should be to be in less situations that require huge comebacks.
Worst of the night: The lack of shotmaking
One of the many negative themes throughout this season has been the lack of shotmaking and creation beyond the three-point line. That wasn't going to change with today's injury report in mind, but it's something that should be a major concern for the front office in the upcoming offseason.
Highlight of the night: DaQuan Jeffries finishes through contact
DaQuan Jeffries has been a nice find amidst the ongoing injury crisis and he stood out again today as a guy that provides shooting on offense and all-around grit.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets clash with Celtics for final game of the 2024-25 season
Hornets first-year head coach Charles Lee is feeling 'optimistic' as the 2024-25 comes to a close
Hornets get trampled in second half, fall to reigning champion Celtics
Hornets draft round table: Who should Charlotte select if they land the third overall pick?