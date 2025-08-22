Buy Hornets stock now: Why NBA fans should hop on the Kon Knueppel train
Kon Knueppel is exactly the kind of player that the Charlotte Hornets needed to add to this roster. They needed a guy who could hit threes at a high clip, while creating his own shot.
Knueppel showed that he can be that guy while at Duke. He isn't just someone who will sit in the corner, waiting for someone else to create shots for him.
Knueppel is someone who will move constantly without the ball to find open spaces. He can also create his own shot off the dribble, which is why fans need to jump on the Knueppel bandwagon.
NBA Fans should love watching Hornets' Kon Knueppel
With the Hornets trying to become a playoff team next season, Knueppel is going to be vying for a starting spot. He fits perfectly next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
Defensively, Knueppel is better than most people think he is. He is not the prototypical slow white guy on the perimeter; he can use his feet well laterally to stay in front of defenders and fights in the post.
Knueppel is a Rookie of the Year candidate because of what he can do on the offensive end of the court. He showed that during Summer League, in which he won the MVP.
Hornets fans already know how good he is going to be based on what they saw during Summer League. NBA fans will find out this season just how much of a problem he can be, especially from beyond the 3-point arc.
The Charlotte Hornets can be a contender to make the playoffs if Kon Knueppel hits as a prospect
If Knueppel ends up being an impact player as a rookie, Charlotte has a chance to make the playoffs in a weakened Eastern Conference. This would be the chance for them to make a leap.
With both Ball and Miller healthy and motivated, Hornets fans have a lot of optimism that they can actually win meaningful games instead of toiling away in the lottery year after year.
In his lone season with Duke, Knueppel averaged 14.4 points, four rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
