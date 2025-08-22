Ranking the 3 best valued contracts on the Charlotte Hornets
While Charlotte’s payroll features some arguable overpays (Josh Green for two more years, $28.3 million guaranteed? Grant Williams for nearly the same?), the Hornets have a few bargain deals to feel warm and fuzzy about, and, on the whole, don’t have an oppressive salary sheet by any means.
Here are three contracts that president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson is smiling about before he falls asleep at night.
The top 3 Charlotte Hornets contracts
3. Moussa Diabate (one year/$2.3 million guaranteed remaining)
If Diabate ends up starting for the Hornets for the majority of 2025-26 and provides competent prediction, this ranking might end up needing a revision.
The 23-year-old will likely begn the season as Mason Plumlee’s backup, but his production last season over 71 games played — 11.7 points and 12.7 rebounds per 36 minutes — turned a ton of heads in Charlotte.
Diabate is enjoying a larger role in Buzz City after previously playing for the win-now Los Angeles Clippers. A $2.5 million team option in 2026-27 for Diabate is an obvious 'yes' for the Hornets' front office.
2. Brandon Miller (one year/$12 million guaranteed remaining)
A rookie or second-year player who immediately produces? That right there is excellent contract value, even if that player, like Brandon Miller, was given the substantial rookie contract that a No. 2 overall pick demands.
Within the larger scope of NBA max and veteran deals, rookie contracts aren’t a burden. Miller’s $12 million owed in 2025-26 and $15.1 million club option for 2026-27 is a clear bargain for a guy who averaged 21.0 points per game last year before being shut down for wrist surgery.
Provided Miller has the type of durable season he proved capable of during his rookie campaign (74 games played), his contract is one of the shiniest assets on Charlotte’s salary sheet. Whenever you get a lottery pick right, you set yourself up for four years of increased cap health.
1. Tre Mann (two years/$16 million guaranteed remaining)
This past July, the Hornets signed Mann to a three-year, $24 million deal that should end up being a big bargain if he stays healthy. Still only 24 years old, Mann looked like a starting-caliber NBA player in 2024-25 before his season ended due to a back injury. The former Oklahoma City Thunder guard averaged 20.7 points, 4.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per 36 minutes for Charlotte while honoring Allen Iverson’s iconic aesthetic.
Though Mann’s sample size last year was small (13 games), he was a more efficient jump shooter than Iverson ever was (and LaMelo Ball, for that matter). Mann shot 40.0 percent from three and 90.5 percent from the free throw line.
Mann is reportedly back to full health and participating in 5-on-5 basketball activities. The Hornets went out and snagged Collin Sexton this offseason ($19 million expiring contract), but they’ll probably let Sexton walk next summer, especially if Mann establishes some durability.
Mann’s deal has an $8 million team option for 2027-28.
