Cade Cunningham and Paolo Banchero > LaMelo Ball? Former NBA Player Thinks So

The Hornets' guard may not have the highest ceiling of the young Eastern Conference stars.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives in during the second half against the Orlando Magic at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives in during the second half against the Orlando Magic at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
LaMelo Ball's future in Charlotte isn't the only thing folks around the league are questioning. His overall ceiling as a player is also in question, considering we haven't been able to see him on the floor for an entire season since he entered the league.

Former NBA guard Lou Williams, however, feels like he has a pretty good pulse for where Ball projects to be as a finished product, and isn't willing to take him over the likes of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham or Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero.

“I’m going to go as the pictures go. I’ve got Cade still having the highest ceiling, Paolo as right there, and then I’ve got to cut LaMelo Ball as having the highest ceiling," Williams said. "This was a tough one. All of these guys still got a lot of basketball to be played, a lot of things to accomplish in their careers. But for the most part, I feel like I’ve got a good sense of where LaMelo Ball is in his career and what type of player that he’s going to be. We’re still writing the book on these other two guys. So, I’m going to start Cade, I’m going to bench Paolo, and I’m going to cut LaMelo.”

Taking Banchero over Ball is understandable, but I believe there's an argument to be made that Ball, with a better supporting cast, is the better player. The Pistons finally supplied Cunningham with proven, veteran talent, and he made massive strides. Until the Hornets do that for Ball or LaMelo is in a situation where the front office puts together a competitive roster, Cunningham may be viewed as the player with the higher ceiling.

