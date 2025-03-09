Charles Lee adamantly believes Damion Baugh has a 'very bright future in this league'
Due to injuries and being way out of playoff contention, you're going to see a lot more players you've never heard of down the stretch for the Charlotte Hornets. While some of these guys that were brought in on 10-day or two-way contracts are primarily in place to fill out the roster, there could be one who ends up sticking around.
Damion Baugh has been a pleasant surprise to the Hornets' backcourt, showing some positive things on both ends of the floor. Offensively, he's quick off the bounce, fearless, and can put pressure on the rim. On the other end, he's tenacious, scrappy, and can be a bit of a headache because he doesn't give you much room to operate.
On Saturday, he earned his first career NBA start, which came to his surprise.
“To be honest, I didn’t even know until pregame," Baugh said. "Once I found out, we broke the little team huddle before the game, I texted my mom and she was excited. When I saw it on the screen, I was kind of shook. When I was out there, I kept rushing my shots. At halftime, Miles Bridges and Josh Okogie told me just to calm down, just stay with it and just keep playing and I did that. In the second half, my shot started falling and just went from there.”
Baugh finished the game with 14 points, four assists, and two rebounds, and made several other key plays in the win that won't appear on the stat sheet.
“Being in the G League, I don’t want to go back. Also where I'm from, nothing's easy where I'm from, so... and also, I don't want to go back to the G League."
Charles Lee spoke highly of the 24-year-old, even stating he believes Baugh will stick at this level.
"That's why our front office identified him as a guy that's just a consistent competitor. He’s determined to make the most of this opportunity that he has right now. It’s fun to see him in all moments, against all teams. There's a fearlessness to him and it's exciting. That's why he will have a very bright future in this league for a really long time. When you can play like that, have that type of demeanor, the confidence to come in here and talk as much as he does already during the game - it just shows a high level of confidence in himself and just a high level of knowledge of the game and what the moment requires.”
