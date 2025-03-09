Charles Lee adamantly believes Damion Baugh has a 'very bright future in this league'

🎙️ Damion Baugh on his first NBA start:



"To be honest, when I saw it on the screen, I was kind of shook.

When I was out there, I kept rushing my shots. At halftime, Miles Bridges and Josh Okogie told me just to calm down, stay with it..."



Last night's locker room interview ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Pe6rKtczo6