What is 'Hornets DNA?' Charles Lee dives deeper into Charlotte's rebooted identity
Charles Lee's confidence and joy are intoxicating. The first-time NBA head coach attacks every game, practice, meeting, interview, and press conference with a positivity that uplifts everyone around him. His consistent references to "Hornets DNA" paint a clear picture for his vision: the Charlotte Hornets are going to reflect their coach's confidence and joy.
Lee was asked about his team's performance after the Hornets preseason opening loss to the New York Knicks, specifically the bench's engagement down the stretch of a nail biting finish, and he shed some light on the franchise's rebooted DNA:
Lee on "Hornets DNA"
"They (the players) embody Hornets DNA. Part of Hornets DNA is understanding the love and gratitude you need to have every day. It's the love for yourself, the love for your teammates, it's the gratitude for the opportunity to be in the NBA. I think they've just grown closer and closer...I think as you saw today, and at practice, competitiveness brings out another level of togetherness...I'm proud of how the competitiveness and the togetherness continue to grow."
Competition. Love. Joy. Gratitude. Four words (well, maybe three) that could be on a wooden plaque on the wall in your grandmother's kitchen, but also four words that have the Charlotte Hornets playing great basketball early in Lee's tenure.
Early returns are promising
Through three preseason contests, Charles Lee's refrain is hitting close to home. His Hornets have the league's fourth best net rating in the preseason, sporting both a top ten offense and defense. Charlotte is getting it done with energetic defense, long-range marksmanship, and maybe most importantly, 48 minutes of engagement from every player and coach whether on the floor or on the bench. It's a spirited bunch that looks to make up for a talent deficit by playing hard and playing together.
Charles Lee has a long way to go to reach the top. He was brought to Charlotte to compete for championships, and no rings are awarded for topping the preseason stat sheets. However, the tide is turning in Charlotte. National NBA outlets are taking notice of the Hornets improvement, and it all comes back to the DNA that their coach continues to preach.
