Charles Lee discusses the Hornets' center versatility, Coach K at practice + more
Much of today's conversations with Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee centered around the big fellas. Below are a few quotes from today's press conference.
Thoughts on the team after three practices
“They’ve responded really well to all the coaching and the different structure, the terminology. They’re picking up things really well. And I feel like over the last three days, they have the right intentionality, we have the right focus. I’m really proud of the growth and the development that we’ve had so far.”
What he wants out of the centers
“The biggest message for all three of those bigs is how are we going to dominate the paint on both ends of the floor? They’ve done a great job of understanding what it’s going to take for them to captain and anchor our defense. And then offensively, they are screening angles, their activity in the paint, and how are they going to be an offensive connector with second-side actions?”
Possibility of playing five out with Grant Williams at the five
“Yeah, we’re going to play around with a lot of different things. And because we have such great versatility, I think some guys understand how to be effective in different spots. But right now, just trying to get the bare-bones of having the five man out there and getting comfortable with that first is most important.”
Coach Mike Krzyzewski being on hand for practice
“The players and the coach are very motivated. It’s one of the greatest coaches of all time and like I told the guys, we are trying to build sustainable long-term success here with the Hornets and this program (Duke) has done that. And they’ve done it on the heels of hard work, togetherness, and competitiveness, and there’s a consistency to it. So having him in the building does bring a little extra juice and energy, but also some nerves for sure.”
