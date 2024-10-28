Charles Lee explains why he is 'Freaking Excited' to lead young Hornets team
After winning their opening game versus Houston, the Hornets have since lost their last two games to Atlanta and Miami. However, that hasn't brought down the spirit of Hornets Head Coach Charles Lee, as he has been proud of what he's seen from his players. Lee has spoke often about how everyday is about being better than the previous day.
Lee seems to be encouraged and excited to continue gunning for wins. Both losses for the Hornets were both closely contested games where the team just fell short near the end. Not to mention, the Hornets also being without two starters in Brandon Miller and Mark Williams is a big loss. With Miller or Williams, the two losses could've very easily went the other way, but Lee doesn't want the team to have any excuses, as it's always a next-man-up mentality.
The Hornets have been fighting hard on both sides of the ball and accordingly to coach Lee have been looking to improve and get better every day with the right mindset. Lee and his coaching staff appear to have the team more motivated than ever, especially compared to recent years when the team appeared to give up when their backs were against the wall.
Lee has also had the ability of getting the team to spend time together off the court. It was previously mentioned how the team will grab dinner, despite the result, whether it's win or lose.
That type of movement is crucial and vital to the overall team's chemistry and spirit, especially for a younger team like the Hornets with a ton of youth and unfamiliarity on the roster. One of the most fascinating aspects when watching Coach Lee is just watching him for a short amount of time and knowing how much he wants to win just as much as the rest of the players do.
There were several moments in the first three games where he was seen jumping up and down or moving side-to-side down the sideline, encouraging his guys to get a defensive stop. There's no doubt that Lee's energy is infectious and makes a substantial impact on the players, not just on the court but also in the locker room and off the court.
There are 79 games remaining, which leaves plenty of time for the Hornets to get back on the right track and get healthy.
The next game for the Hornets will be Wednesday night versus the Raptors in Charlotte at 7:00 p.m EST.
