Charles Lee on how the Charlotte Hornets can define success in the week's final season
Charles Lee's first season as the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets didn't exactly go as he expected it to.
With five games to go in the 2024 season, Lee's Hornets boast a 19-58 record, the league's third worst mark as of April 5th. A far cry from his former team, the championship favorite Boston Celtics.
A myriad of injuries and an endless carousel of bodies coming in and out of Charlotte have completely zapped any sort of consistency Lee and his staff have tried to build in year one of their tenure, and the team's record reflects that.
As a disappointing season enters its final leg, it's easy for fans to start focusing on the NBA draft, free agency, Summer League, and all that is to come with a potential offseason roster overhaul. But for the guys in the building, there is still work to do before the buzzer sounds next Sunday in Boston and the Hornets walk off of the floor for the last time this spring.
Following Friday night's blowout loss against the Sacramento Kings, Lee was asked about how him and his staff will define success in this last week of hoops.
Lee: Players 'have goals of what they want to try to accomplish'
'I think that we’re focused on what the competitiveness is like. That’s not a statistical measure; it’s just when you’re watching games, are you in your shift activity? Are you participating? Are you helping on the glass? Are you sprinting the floor offensively? Are you doing things that just show competitiveness and overall togetherness and trying to impact the game as best as possible with or without the ball?'
One of the tenets of 'Hornets DNA,' Lee's rallying cry, has been internal player development, and that is the main focus of Charlotte's remaining five contests.
'Other metrics are more player development focused. Are you checking certain boxes defensively and offensively? I think the communication from the assistant coaches to the players of what’s expected from them has been really good. Just talking to players individually, they have goals of what they want to try to accomplish.'
Which players can make an impact in the final week?
Tidjane Salaün has the most to gain in these last five games. The rookie has looked more and more comfortable as his maiden season has progressed, and he has a chance to make a major leap as his minutes increase down the stretch.
Fellow rookie K.J. Simpson is in the same boat. Undersized point guards selected in the second round of the NBA Draft usually have a short shelf life in the big leagues, but Simpson has proven that he belongs in the Association. The former Colorado Buffalo's game is reminiscent of former Hornet Devonte' Graham, and if he Simpson continues on that trajectory, he'll be in the league for a long time.
Apart from the pair of rookies, veterans Mark Williams, Josh Okogie, Moussa Diabaté, and DaQuan Jeffries all have a chance to solidify their roles in 2025-26 and beyond with solid play and on-court leadership before the season ends.
