Charles Lee praises Miles Bridges' leadership and ability to 'impact winning'
Miles Bridges has been one of the Charlotte Hornets' key pieces throughout his tenure with the team, and some of that has been due to his play, but it's also due to his leadership that he's shown on and off the court. That leadership has been shown more so in the 2024-25 season, but he's always been a vocal player on both ends.
While many fans haven't been all that interested in keeping Bridges in the Queen City long-term, his recent play and vocal leadership that he has displayed could change the way folks view him.
It's not a coincidence that every coach that has been a coach of Bridges has had nothing but positive words to say about him. Charles Lee has seemingly been impressed this entire season with some of the things Bridges has done and the huge steps he's taken in leading the team through adversity.
Bridges has really turned his season around as of late. He has achieved 20 or more points in 14 of his last 17 games and is also averaging over 21 points per game in the months of January and February.
The performances have been undeniably impressive, but so has his competitiveness and drive that he has to make the Charlotte Hornets a playoff team again. It's not often you see someone so dedicated and committed to a team that has only won 13 games out of 49 games and has struggled to win for several years.
On Friday night versus the San Antonio Spurs, he knocked down a game-winning corner three, which capped off his excellent night of 25 points and seven rebounds. It was yet again another sign of his veteran leadership.
Moving forward, I believe Bridges is an important core piece to the Hornets roster, and I'd argue that it would make little to no sense to trade him elsewhere. The Hornets need guys like this that embody the "Hornets DNA," and Bridges fits that perfectly.
