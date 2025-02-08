All Hornets

LaMelo Ball hits insanely tough one-legged three-pointer over De'Aaron Fox

Another wild shot from the Charlotte Hornets' star guard.

Feb 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) looks to pass against San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is one of the flashiest players the NBA has to offer. Some of the things he does with the basketball can be described as wizardry. Be it no-look passes, threading the needle to a cutting teammate, or getting fancy with his handles, Ball never disappoints when the rock is in his hands.

Something that has become a bit of a trademark of his is the one-legged three-point shot. Whenever he's heavily guarded or has little room to work with, he goes right to it and connects on it way more than he probably should. The degree of difficulty is up there, but it's equally hard to defend. The sudden movement gives the defender very little time to not only react but get a hand up to contest the shot.

In last night's thrilling win over the San Antonio Spurs, Ball drained one of the kind right over the top of De'Aaron Fox as the shot clock was winding down, hitting nothing but net.

As of last month, Ball led the NBA in one-legged three-point percentage (40%). Yes, that's an actual statistical category, believe it or not. Despite missing some time due to a sprained ankle, Ball remains the best in the association at it.

