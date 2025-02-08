Tidjane Salaün is showing noticeable improvement in return from the G-League
The Charlotte Hornets recently called up Tidjane Salaün, their 6th overall pick from the 2024 draft from their G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, and suddenly, things are looking a little bit brighter in Charlotte.
At 6-foot-9, the versatile forward has flashed some of the potential that made him the 6th overall pick in last year’s draft, offering a glimpse into what could be a promising future for both him and the franchise.
Since returning to the NBA, he’s been getting meaningful minutes, averaging 20 per game. He has also been more efficient on the offensive end, shooting 56% from the field while averaging nine points and 4.5 rebounds since returning to the big show.
The G-League stint wasn’t perfect, but it might have been exactly what he needed. Although he was not as efficient offensively (39.3% FG percentage), he still posted solid numbers with 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Since returning from the G-League, his confidence seems to have improved.
Salaün also flashed some potential earlier in the season, during the NBA Cup, where he delivered two of his best professional performances to date. In a close loss to the Miami Heat, Salaün put up 17 points and grabbed four rebounds. Just days later, he followed that up with a 14-point, 8-rebound showing against the New York Knicks.
While his season averages of 4.9 points and 4.1 rebounds aren’t exactly setting the world on fire, his improvement and increased sense of comfort should be encouraging to Hornets fans. While he’s still adjusting to the NBA’s speed and physicality, his flashes of brilliance are difficult to ignore.
The Hornets are clearly in rebuild mode. But if they can develop Salaün the right way, he could very well be one of the pillars they build the franchise around.
