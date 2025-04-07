Should the Hornets target Walter Clayton Jr. in the 2025 NBA Draft?
College basketball legends are made in March, but champions are crowned in April. After a dazzling run through the tournament's first five rounds, Walter Clayton Jr., a senior point guard at the University of Florida, has the rare opportunity to parlay his legendary March Madness run into an NCAA Tournament title.
Clayton's Curry-esque shot-making ability has taken the college basketball world by storm in recent weeks while simultaneously sending his personal draft stock on a tariff-free rocket ship into first round conversations. The Charlotte Hornets have the second worst offense in basketball and can use a player like Clayton Jr. to alleviate some pressure off of their main ball handlers LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
Is there a long-term fit for Clayton Jr. in Charlotte? Let's discuss.
Breaking down Walter Clayton Jr.'s game
It's tough to quantify how much Clayton Jr. has helped his draft stock over the last week. Per ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, the All-American point guard was ranked 66th overall on their latest NBA Draft big board that was released following the NCAA Tournaments' first weekend.
Since that publication, Clayton Jr. had a disappointing output in Florida's win over Maryland before stealing the show and cementing his status as a draftable prospect in the Gators' next two matchups.
Clayton poured in 30 and 34 points respectively in Florida's two most recent, breathtaking wins over Texas Tech and Auburn, becoming the first player since Larry Bird to top 30 points in back-to-back Elite Eight and Final Four games. A quick watch of those highlights will remind you of some of the NBA's most talented shot makers like Steph Curry, Jamal Murray, and Damian Lillard.
The most striking thing about Clayton Jr.'s game is how quickly he can get into his shot from a myriad of angles. His ability to square his shoulders and balance himself mid-air even without a stable base below him often looks like a high-wire circus act.
On drives, he shows an impressive ability to both vary his steps to throw off the timing of defenders and finish over, through, and around big men that patrol the paint. Clayton Jr. weaponizes his three-point marksmanship to bait defenders on the perimeter before slashing to the basket with relative ease.
Clayton Jr.'s passing vision and accuracy leaves much to be desired, but as a scorer, he's the complete package.
Questions about his draft stock will flurry around his passing, his defense (Clayton Jr. seems both unable to guard on the perimeter and too often seems unaware on the defensive end), and his late breakout age (his best college season has come at age 22 after playing three years at Iona and two at Florida). All fair knocks on a guy who doesn't boast elite size or athleticism that will translate to the NBA on day one.
Charlotte has the perfect draft capital to pursue Clayton Jr.
If Clayton Jr. slips to the second round of the NBA Draft, Charlotte will have two opportunities to stop his slide. As of Monday, April 7th, the Hornets own the 3rd and 4th overall picks in the second round, the ideal place to draft a day one contributor like Clayton Jr.
However, if they fall in love with Clayton Jr., they can weaponize those two second round picks and some of their future assets to move back into the first round and select the tantalizing shot maker. The Hornets have a need for players that can shoot consistently and players that can pressure the rim on drives, and Clayton offers both skills in spades.
Selecting Clayton Jr. in the second round would be awfully similar to Charlotte's selection of KJ Simpson in 2024. An older, steady, lead guard that has serious questions about his viability as an NBA player. Simpson's recent stretch, Clayton Jr.'s strengths, and Charlotte's need for a player like Clayton make him a viable projection when discussing how the Hornets will utilize their pair of second round picks.
The questions about Clayton's game are valid, but the strengths are impossible to deny. If Charlotte moves on from one or both of Nick Smith Jr. and Tre Mann this summer, they could select a ready-made replacement come draft day.
