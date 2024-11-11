Hornets 2024 NBA Cup run tips off on Tuesday: Analyzing Charlottes' path to in-season tournament glory
The Charlotte Hornets are gearing up to start the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup competition this week, the NBA’s second annual in-season tournament. This tournament not only adds extra competitive flair to the regular season, but it also gives teams like the Hornets a chance to make their mark early in the campaign. Here’s a look at how the NBA Cup works and why the Hornets could have a real shot in this competition.
How the NBA Cup Works
The NBA Cup has two stages: Group Play and the Knockout Rounds.
Group Play
- The NBA has split all 30 teams into six groups of five, with three groups in each conference.
- The Hornets are in East Group A with the Knicks, 76ers, Nets, and Magic.
- Teams are divided based on last season’s win-loss records, ensuring a balance across each group.
- From Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, each team plays one game against each opponent in their group, two at home and two on the road.
- The best team in each group and two wild card teams (the best remaining teams from each conference) advance to the next stage. Four teams represent each conference.
Knockout Rounds
- The top eight teams from Group Play enter the single-elimination Knockout Rounds. (3 Total Rounds)
- Quarterfinals take place in team markets on Dec. 10-11.
- The Semifinals and Championship are held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 14 and Dec. 17.
- The final game doesn’t count toward regular-season standings, but the winning team takes home the NBA Cup.
Why the Hornets Have a Real Shot
The Hornets’ group play path is manageable, and East Group A could be one of the more winnable groups in the tournament.
Nov. 12 @ Orlando Magic
The Hornets face a Magic team without key player Paolo Banchero. Without Banchero, the Magic are a much more even match-up for the Hornets. If Charlotte could make their shots and play the game at proper pace, this could be an ideal opener for the Hornets to establish momentum.
Nov. 19 @ Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte should have the edge against Brooklyn. The Nets’ roster lacks depth, and unless Charlotte plays down to their competition, they have a good chance to secure wins in both of their road games in the tournament.
Nov. 24 vs. New York Knicks
The game against the Knicks will likely be the Hornets' toughest matchup. New York has solid depth and strong defense, but playing at home could give Charlotte the boost it needs. A win here would position the Hornets as serious contenders to advance. Charlotte and New York had some exciting preseason matchups, and while the Knicks have firepower, they’re still working to establish their identity this season.
Dec. 3 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
By the time they next face the 76ers, the Hornets may be healthier and better adjusted. Having Mark Williams, Nick Richards, and/or Miles Bridges while being in Spectrum may help this team stay competitive. Philadelphia is one of the most talented teams in the East, but if the Hornets come into this game with momentum, they could give the 76ers a real challenge.
Keys To Success
A healthy lineup will be essential for the Hornets as they take on tougher opponents and aim to compete this season. Miles Bridges, Nick Richards, and Mark Williams are all working their way back, with Williams yet to play a single game, meaning Charlotte’s full starting five is still untested. If the Hornets bring Charles Lee’s defensive mindset and LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller stay sharp on offense during Cup Nights, they’ll have a strong foundation to build on.
With Miller and Ball emerging as a dynamic duo, the Hornets have the star power to make noise in the tournament. Both players have shown they can take over games with scoring, shooting, and playmaking. If they keep up this form, the Hornets can be competitive in every matchup.
East Group A isn’t packed with top teams, so there is a realistic path for Charlotte to advance. Wins against the Magic and Nets early on would give them momentum heading into the home stretch of the Cup schedule. If they can pull off a couple of big wins in Charlotte, the Hornets could be well on their way to the knockout rounds, bringing playoff-like excitement to fans starved of games with heavy stakes.
