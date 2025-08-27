Charlotte Hornets aren't 'miles' from being a contender, analyst claims
The general consensus around the Charlotte Hornets right now is that they're close. Finally, they have really begun to string together good, smart moves, and the future is bright. But that's all about the future, not the present. Right now, they still figure to be a pretty mediocre team, just one that's heading in the right direction.
How long will it take to get there? Most analysts would agree it will take some time. What if it doesn't, though? Bleacher Report insider Grant Hughes called the idea that the Hornets are "miles from playoff contention" an overreaction.
Hornets may be closer to the playoffs than you think
With the right front office, things can turn on a dime. Rebuilds don't have to last an eternity like it seems this one has for the Hornets. There's precedent, and Charlotte could, according to Grant Hughes, be the next example.
"The Charlotte Hornets are operating carefully these days, following a longer-term vision that requires a level of patience they didn't possess until roughly two years ago," Hughes said. "When a team makes a habit of operating this way—picking up stray second-rounders here, absorbing bad salary there—it suggests competitive basketball is a long way off."
But that isn't always the case. There are ample examples in the NBA right now. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, and Houston Rockets were very similar to the Hornets just a few years ago, and now one is a champion, and the other two have made major moves that cement themselves as legit title contenders now.
"The Hornets have vets with hefty matching salaries they could use in trades," Hughes added. "They also possess an All-Star catalyst in LaMelo Ball. Young talent is still the focus here, but Charlotte is already flush with future picks and movable money. This thing could flip on a dime if the Hornets spy the right opportunity."
GM Jeff Peterson has said he's going to someday push all the chips in and make a big move to get the Hornets to that level. According to Hughes, Charlotte is not far off from being able to do that, which means the playoffs might not be far off.
