How the Charlotte Hornets could benefit from a potential fire sale in New Orleans
The New Orleans Pelicans are a franchise in turmoil, and the Charlotte Hornets could take advantage of their potential upheaval.
After taking LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to the brink in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament behind a Zion Williams 40-ball, general manager David Griffin went to work. He flipped underwhelming former lottery pick Dyson Daniels for potential All-Star floor general Dejounte Murray to help his Pelicans make the leap.
Leap they did not.
More injury woes for Zion, the lack of a true center, an achillies tear for Murray, and an overall malaise around the franchise plummeted the Pelicans into the top-four of the NBA draft lottery, costing Griffin and head coach Willie Green their jobs.
With new Executive VP of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars in tow, New Orleans is at a crossroads. Williamson is apparently on the trade block, Murray will be a shell of himself upon his return, CJ McCollum isn't good enough to carry an NBA offense on his back in 2024-25, and the new regime doesn't have ties to anybody in their current core.
If a fire sale occurs, Charlotte should make a move for one of the Pelicans core players. Just not the one you're thinking of.
Herb Jones.
Herb Jones is the Hornets' ideal trade target
There may not be a player in basketball that embodies 'Hornets DNA' like Herb Jones does. The two-way wing is a dominant defender that exemplifies the archetype of player that both Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee covet. Jones can guard multiple positions and continues to improve as a catch-and-shoot three-point threat.
The former Alabama Crimson Tide boasts some of the league's premier block and steel percentages year-in and year-out, proving his ability to disrupt the game both on and off the ball. Jones' Mr. Fantastic wingspan is adept as swallowing up drivers in one-on-one scenarios and shutting off the gaps in passing lanes.
Jones signed a four-year, $53.8 million contract in 2023, making him one of the league's most desirable players: a true three-and-D threat on a cost-controlled, team-friendly contract.
New Orleans' lack of a true center hamstrung them in 2024-25, so a package built around Mark Williams and Josh Okogie could get the job done for Charlotte. The Hornets would move on from the center they already attempted to trade at the deadline in order to upgrade their wing rotation by adding a day-one starter in Jones.
New Orleans is on the brink of another reset and Mark Williams provides them a young big man to build around as they look to retool their roster. Is it a perfect deal? No, but trades rarely are. Jones would fit nicely alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller in Charlotte's starting lineup as a versatile, defense first piece that brings more size than incumbent shooting guard Josh Green, allowing more switchability across the Hornets' first five.
Call it in, Jeff.
