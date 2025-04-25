Is a Charlotte Hornets homecoming in the cards for Chris Paul?
Everybody loves a good homecoming, right? No, not those awkward high school dances that had the Gorillaz on repeat and lukewarm hors d'oeuvres. We're talking about somebody returning to a place that they used to call home to a hero's welcome.
The Charlotte Hornets have the opportunity to bring one of North Carolina's favorite sons home this summer: All-NBA point guard Chris Paul.
Paul, 39, just wrapped up his 19th season in the NBA. His list of accolades: 12-time All Star, 11-time All NBA, 9-time All Defense, Rookie of the Year, can go blow-for-blow with any point guard who has ever stepped on the floor in the Association.
The Point God is an unrestricted free agent this summer, coming off of a season where he played all 82 games, and would be an ideal player for the Charlotte Hornets to target in free agency.
Analyzing Chris Paul as a free agent target
Realistically, Chris Paul is a diminishing asset as a basketball player (he averaged 8.8 points per game in 2024-25, the lowest of his career), but he remains one of the league's preeminent leadership figures. Charles Lee raved about the impact Taj Gibson had on his coaching career and his team's locker room, and Paul would offer the same value.
Although the Point God may not be the divine figure he once was, Paul would bring some much needed stability to Charlotte's guard rotation as a reserve options. Once LaMelo Ball went down with a season-ending ankle injury, the Hornets were forced to rotate uninspiring options like Damion Baugh, Jaylen Sims, and KJ Simpson in at point guard. Each of those players has redeeming qualities, especially Simpson, but Paul would serve as an immediate upgrade on all three.
Lastly, Paul's impact on the aforementioned Ball and Simpson would be immesaurable. The chance for those two ascending guards to spend a full season learning from one of the all-time greats could alter the course of their careers. Stephon Castle, current San Antonio Spur and NBA Rookie of the Year Favorite, had this to say about Paul: “He's seen every part of the game...So being able to play alongside him, that definitely helped a lot.”
What would it cost to acquire CP3?
The veteran shot caller made $10.4 million in his one season in San Antonio. Charlotte will have their $14 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception to spend on free agents this summer, and if the veteran is willing to take a hometown discount, the Hornets could add Paul and another nice bench piece like Jake LaRavia or Luke Kennard.
Adding Chris Paul to this Hornets roster makes too much sense, especially if they win the NBA Draft lottery and wind up adding Cooper Flagg to their core. Flagg will immediately value Charlotte to Play-In Tournament contention, and Chris Paul would be key in maximizing the team's talent during a playoff run.
