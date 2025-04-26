Why the Hornets should steer clear of a Domantas Sabonis trade
Jeff Peterson, the Charlotte Hornets' President of Basketball Operations, has not been shy to swing a trade since being appointed last spring. Trader Jeff (does that work?) has made a habit of turning chicken you-know-what into chicken salad by turning distressed, lightly used rotation players into future draft picks.
Many folks who follow the Hornets believe that this summer is Peterson's chance to make a home run swing. To stop making the bloop single, ringing double-type trades that land second-round picks and burgeoning young players in Charlotte and go big in an attempt to acquire a true star talent.
Specifically the Sacramento Kings' disgruntled All-Star Domantas Sabonis.
On the surface, Sabonis is a hyper-productive player. His 13.9 rebounds per game led the NBA in 2024-25, the third straight season Sabonis has claimed the NBA's rebounding crown, and by chipping in 19.1 points per game, Sabonis clinched his seventh straight season averaging a double-double.
However, now is not the time for Charlotte to pursue the three-time All-NBA power forward.
Sabonis is not a fit in Charlotte
Peterson and his wingman Charles Lee have consistently said that their goal is to build a long-term contender in the Queen City. Making a trade for Sabonis, which would cost multiple players (framework below) and a bevy of draft picks for the All-Star firmly in the prime of his career.
While adding Sabonis would undoubtedly improve Charlotte in 2025-26, how high would his skill set raise their ceiling? To the Play-In tournament? To a first round loss to Boston? Sabonis wouldn't turn the Hornets into a championship contender overnight, and making a move for the Lithuanian forward in exchange for future assets is a shortsighted move that would harken back to memories of the Rich Cho era in Charlotte.
Sabonis' toughness on the glass and his touch on offense are intoxicating skills, but his lack of foot speed and elite size make him a target for opposing defenses in crunch time. The Hornets can not afford to add another minus defender to a core without high-level defensive players. Also, Sabonis and Mark Williams' hot zones on offense are redundant. Neither of them have range that extends out to the perimeter, and although Charles Lee dabbled with some two-big lineups in 2024-25, it's unsustainable when neither can shut down drivers at the rim.
Eventually, a player will hit the trade market and Charlotte will be primed to pounce. However, this summer is not the time, and Sabonis is not the player. A continued prudent, patient approach from Peterson will be the best bet for Charlotte's future...unless they land Cooper Flagg. Then all bets are off.
