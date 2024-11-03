Hornets second half surge falls short in second straight loss to defending champion Boston Celtics
Eastern conference standings: 9th with a record of 2-4
Summary
The Charlotte Hornets started slowly and dug themselves a deep hole against the reigning NBA champions. Boston blitzed the Hornets in the first half on their way to a lead that ballooned to 23 points midway through the second quarter. Tre Mann's offensive prowess kept Charlotte in the game as the second quarter clock dwindled, and a stellar start to the second half pulled the Hornets within a pair in the third quarter. Boston paraded to the free throw line late in the game to pull away, but Charlotte showed some fight in the second night of a back-to-back before ultimately falling short.
Best of the night
LaMelo Ball does it again
It's impossible to overstate the impact that LaMelo Ball has had on the offensive end thus far. The Hornets' point guard's ability to score at will against some of the NBA's premiere defenders has carried Charlotte's offense for stretches, and Saturday was no different. Ball was handed a steady diet of Jrue Holiday and Derrick White as his primary defender, but he continuously drew Al Horford on a switch and cooked the veteran big man over and over down the stretch. Ball finished with 36 points, knocking down six trey's in the process to claim the NBA lead in three-pointers made through a week and a half of action.
Worst of the night
Free throw disparity
The Hornets didn't attempt a free throw in the second half of tonight's game. Not much needs to be said outside of that. Boston relentlessly attacked Charlotte's depleted front line and marched to the free throw line in winning time, amassing nine attempts from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter alone. Head coach Charles Lee had some words about the disparity in his post game media availability.
Stat of the night
25 Celtic free throws
That is the difference in the game. Charlotte was competitive in every major stat that Lee preaches the importance of (fast break points, rebounds, assists, turnovers, steals, points in the paint), but the free throw difference was impossible for the Hornets to overcome. Charlotte attempted nine total free throw attempts to the Celtics' 25 - a difference that even the most efficient offensive performances would struggle to compete with.
Highlight of the night
Welcome back Brandon Miller
The Hornets next game is in Minnesota on Monday night at 9:00 P.M.
