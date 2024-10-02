All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets Foundation Donates $1 Million to Hurricane Relief

The Charlotte Hornets donate a substantial amount of money to help with the relief effort from Hurricane Helene.

Flooding recedes in the River Arts District in downtown Asheville, N.C. Sep 29, 2024; , USA; during the aftermath of flooding caused by Hurricane Helene. Helene's swath of destruction brought historic rainfall, flooding, power outages and 140-mile-an-hour winds across the Southeast. North Carolina that bore the brunt of damage, with vast swaths of cities like Asheville underwater, residents trapped in their homes with no lights or food and few functioning roads for rescue workers to help them..
The Charlotte Hornets Foundation has announced a $1 million donation to aid relief efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

This substantial contribution will be split between the American Red Cross and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, two organizations that have been instrumental in addressing the immediate needs of those affected by the hurricane across the Carolinas.

As a Category Four storm, Hurricane Helene has wreaked havoc across the region, leaving millions without power and displacing thousands of families. With many residents struggling to find food, water, and shelter, the Hornets Foundation’s donation aims to provide critical support to the most vulnerable populations.

The donation will help supply emergency provisions, such as food and water, and bolster efforts to provide temporary housing for those who have been forced to evacuate. Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina will use part of the funds to address food insecurity, ensuring that individuals and families can access their next meal during these challenging times.

“As we watch the significant effects of Hurricane Helene throughout large areas of both North and South Carolina, we realize that immediate response and recovery is going to be incredibly challenging. Thanks to the generosity of the Charlotte Hornets, we can begin to meet these immediate needs for food and water, as well as consider more long term needs as the situation continues to unfold. There are no words to express our gratitude for this amazing gift.”

Kay Carter, Executive Director, SHFBoM

The Hornets Foundation is committed to aiding the long-term recovery of the region and supporting the communities that the team calls home. Those interested in joining the relief efforts can visit the Hornets’ official website for more information on how to help.

As recovery efforts continue, the Charlotte Hornets remain dedicated to uplifting the Carolinas and helping them rebuild from this disaster. This gesture highlights the team's deep ties to the local community and its unwavering commitment to offering aid in times of need.

