Charlotte Hornets lose to Pacers in overtime thriller
The Charlotte Hornets closed out their preseason with a 121-116 loss in overtime against the Indiana Pacers.
Brandon Miller was the standout, finishing with 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 5-of-7 from three.
Tidjane Salaün had some great moments, grabbing 14 rebounds and hitting a clutch three late in the game, but also made a questionable turnover that resulted in an and-1 three-pointer, which sent the game to overtime.
Nick Smith Jr. made his preseason debut, contributing 14 points off the bench and staying aggressive by getting to the free-throw line. LaMelo Ball had a quiet night, finishing with 3 points and 4 assists on 25% shooting.
The Hornets looked set for a win but a costly turnover and foul led to a four-point play that sent the game to overtime. They were outscored 15-10 in the extra period and lost, finishing the preseason with a 2-3 record.
Best of the Night: Brandon Miller
Miller was the standout performer of the night, going 6-of-10 from the field and knocking down five three-pointers. He finished with 20 points and showed once again why he’s going to be a star for the Hornets this season.
Worst of the Night: Interior Defense
The Hornets' interior defense left much to be desired. Myles Turner had his way in the paint, scoring 18 points and grabbing seven offensive rebounds. The Hornets struggled to contain him inside, which kept Indiana in the game.
Tidjane Salaün made his presence felt on the boards, finishing with 14 rebounds. His effort on the glass was critical, especially late in the game when he also hit a clutch three-pointer to put the game out of reach.
Stat of the Night: Tidjane Salaün's 14 Rebounds
Despite a costly turnover that led to a key three-point play for the Pacers, he still hit a clutch three-pointer late in the game. While the Hornets fell short, Salaün’s effort on the glass and overall performance were encouraging signs from his preseason.
Highlight of the Night: Brandon Miller Slams on 6'11" Myles Turner
Charlotte will play the Rockets at Houston next Wednesday (10/23) for their first regular season game.
