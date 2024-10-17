Ranking France's top NBA prospects: Where does Hornets rookie Tidjane Salaün land before his rookie season?
The country of France is taking over the National Basketball Association. French prospects are the league's newest market inefficiency, and the Charlotte Hornets took a Bonds-esque swing on the youngest of the bunch. Tidjane Salaün will be 19-years-old when the 2024-25 NBA season tips off next week, and it's as good of a time as ever to take a look at where he ranks among his fellow countrymen as prospects. Lets dive in.
1. Killian Hayes
Just kidding.
1. Victor Wembanyama
This could be a ranking of any human (are we sure he's human?) that has ever touched a basketball and Wembanyama would have a claim for the number one spot. The French phenom followed up a dominant rookie campaign with a ludicrous Olympic run that ended with a silver medal. I don't need to say much else. He's fantastic, and he's only going to get better.
2. Zaccharie Risacher
Early returns on the much maligned number one overall pick have been promising. The French rookie has flashed solid two-way potential in his preseason campaign, vastly outplaying the limited expectations that follow his surprising selection at the top of the draft. Risacher poured in double digit points in both of his preseason appearances with encouraging efficiency and rebounding numbers. He's still a project, but Atlanta should be pleased with what the rookie has shown in limited action thus far.
3. Bilal Coulibaly
This is personal. Coulibaly's defensive potential is tantalizing, and I'm enamored by what he could be. Still only 20-years-old, the Wizards' sophomore is poised for a breakout on a Washington unit that is devoid of talent.
The lack of surrounding star power in the nation's capital may wind up stunting Coulibaly's growth, but he will receive a steady diet of on-ball reps both offensively and defensively that other players his age miss out on. He'll struggle to score the ball in his sophomore campaign, but Coulibaly's Mr. Fantastic wingspan provides him and advantage on the glass and true stopper potential on defense. Watch the Wiz closely (I'll completely understand if you don't) and you'll see a future star in Coulibaly.
4. Tidjane Salaün
The kid can play, y'all.
Salaün has been the brightest light in the otherwise dreary Hornets preseason campaign, showing off a shooting touch that few expected from the teenager. The Frenchman has knocked down at least three long-range attempts in all four of Charlotte's preseason contests, putting him among the league leader's in makes through four outings. Unbelievable stuff.
His energizer bunny motor has been on full display in the preseason as well. Salaün never stops moving on the court, and his activity-level allows him to recover when he makes the expected rookie mistakes. His future is bright, and it would hardly be a shock to see him skyrocket up these rankings in the coming months.
5. Alex Sarr
This is no knock on the Wizards' rookie. Three through five on this list are wholly interchangeable depending on what one values in a prospect.
Sarr's defensive potential is limitless. His long arms and timing when blocking shots are beyond his age, and some time in an NBA workout program will allow him to bulk up to bang with the big fellas in the post. For now, Sarr is a switchable "queen of the chess board" defensive piece that can guard 2-4, but he doesn't bring much on offense.
Sarr is too perimeter focused at his size, although again, he carries a slight frame that limits his interior ability. The ceiling for Sarr his high, but it's going to be some time before he reaches it.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Grading Charlotte Hornets rookie Tidjane Salaün's first NBA start
Hornets Roundtable: The number one thing that will hold Charlotte back is...
Charles Lee talks Brandon Miller's growth, importance of Taj Gibson + more
The Hornets suffer disappointing loss to the Knicks in the Big Apple