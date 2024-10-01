The Hornets may have finally solved LaMelo Ball's ankle problems
Over the last two seasons, Charlotte Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball has missed an astounding 106 games due to injury. Much of that has been time on the shelf dealing with ankle injuries which began in the preseason two years ago and has been a lingering issue ever since.
Before the 2023-24 campaign, LaMelo attempted to wear braces on his ankles but couldn't find a pair that worked to help not only prevent the injury from happening again but ones that would allow him to move about without feeling any soreness or impact his play.
Entering this season, the plan is for Ball to wear the braces, according to head coach Charles Lee.
Charles Lee on LaMelo's injury history
“Injuries are a part of the game, unfortunately, in all sports. What we can do and what we can control is a lot of the preparation that we put into it beforehand. This offseason I think he’s shown a real commitment to coming in and being consistent and doing his ankle rehabilitation stuff and doing band work to address certain areas that he might have limitations in that he’s trying to improve upon. There’s been some really good conversations and I think there’s been a really good plan put in place by our performance staff, front office, and coaching staff. I think to start the year the plan is to try to wear the braces as much as possible to put him in the best position to have success. As we continue to go through the season, we’ll evaluate how that’s helping/hurting or if things are staying status quo.”
After missing so much time over the past two seasons, the Hornets can't afford Ball to miss a chunk of the 2024-25 campaign. Not only will it hurt their ability to win games, but it's a financial burden as well. The organization gave him a max contract last July and it's impossible to get a positive return on investment if he's not on the floor.
Fortunately, right now, he seems to be in a good spot.
Jeff Peterson on LaMelo's current health
“Melo is in a great place from a health standpoint. He’s had a really good summer as well. It’s been neat to see his commitment level. He loves Charlotte and basically stayed in Charlotte the whole time which was great. He’s put the time in not only on the court but in the weight room and in the training room. He’s in a really good place. He’s one of the best playmakers in the NBA. His skill set is very good. What we’ve challenged him with is just take another step on the defensive end. How can you continue to exert a little more effort and give multiple efforts and continue to try and help out on that end without seeing a drop-off on the offensive end.”
