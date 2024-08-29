Which bench player will play the most important role for the Hornets this season?
Over the past two years, many of the Charlotte Hornets' backups ended up starting several games due to the starters being on the shelf.
Who is the most important piece off the bench for the Hornets, assuming much of the roster stays healthy? That was our question for this week's Charlotte Hornets On SI fan poll.
Tre Mann - 38.1%
Mann showed that if given the opportunity, he can be a real asset on the offensive end of the floor. In his 28 games with then Hornets, he averaged 11.9 points and 5.2 assists while shooting 45% from the field and 36% from three-point range.
Cody Martin - 3.6%
I figured Martin would come in dead last with the voting. I'm sure much of the reason Hornets' fans don't truly appreciate his value is because of his lack of availability. He's dealt with numerous injuries over the years, but when he's healthy, he's the team's best on-ball defender. He'll fit like a glove in Charles Lee's system.
Nick Richards - 7.1%
Richards saw a ton of action last season, filling in as the starter for the injured Mark Williams. While his numbers improved with more minutes, his defense suffered. He's better suited as a backup and returning to that role should equate to stronger outings from him.
Grant Williams - 51.2%
The moment Williams arrived to Charlotte, he became the voice of the team. Everyone respects him and leans on him when things get tough. He's not going to light up the stat sheet by any means, but every good team needs a player like Williams. He's the glue guy.
