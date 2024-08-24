ESPN analyst questions LaMelo Ball's ability to play winning basketball
Many outside of the organization or those who don't cover the Charlotte Hornets on a daily basis don't realize how much LaMelo Ball cares about the game. For whatever reason, there's always been this narrative surrounding him that he doesn't care all that much about winning and that it's not a priority for him. If you've spent any time around him, you know that to not be true.
Nonetheless, the narrative continues. ESPN's Tim McMahon gave a brutal opinion on the Hornets' star point guard and questioned his desire to be great on a good team.
“I don’t know that LaMelo Ball can play winning basketball. I don’t know if LaMelo Ball can be the franchise player on a winner because he’s got a pretty empty calories game. The man can fill up a box score, but his efficiency despite the fact he shot the three pretty well, his efficiency is garbage. His defense is horrific. And I don’t see a lot of evidence that the guy considers winning to be a priority.”
Sure, Ball has to improve on the defensive end and needs to be better with shot selection, but that has nothing to do with his desire to win. He hasn't been available for much of the past two seasons due to lingering issues with his ankles. When he's on the floor, he plays with a lot of energy and emotion. He just has to learn how to channel it and know when to play at a calmer pace and not go for the highlight reel every time he has an opportunity to make a play.
