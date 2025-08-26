Charlotte Hornets' Mount Rushmore paints an ugly picture
The Charlotte Hornets don't have a rich history full of basketball stars. That isn't a surprise, given the fact that they are a fairly young NBA team and they've struggled a lot. But when you look back through history, you might be surprised by how barren it really is.
Bleacher Report just established the Hornets' Mount Rushmore, which is a fancy way of detailing the four best players in franchise history, and it's actually a little sad how rough the organization has had it over the years.
B/R reveals sad Mt. Rushmore for Charlotte Hornets
Dan Favale opened his assessment of the Hornets' Mount Rushmore with one apt statement. "Well, this is rough," he said. The four included point guard Kemba Walker, center Al Jefferson, small forward Gerald Wallace, and... point guard LaMelo Ball.
"Kemba Walker is a lock. He's a franchise icon on the short list of Charlotte Hornets to make an All-NBA squad, and he's a symbol of the team's last brush with competence," he said. The team hasn't been to the playoffs since Walker led them to the sixth seed in the East and fell in seven games to the Miami Heat (thanks partly to a certain fan in a purple shirt).
"Gerald Wallace compiled his resume on mostly bad squads, but his longevity matters," Favale said. "He is first in steals and second in points, rebounds, and blocks during this window, with 2010 All-Star and All-Defensive selections to boot." Wallace primarily played during the forgotten Charlotte Bobcats era.
Al Jefferson may seem like a controversial pick since his Charlotte tenure wasn't terribly long, but again, the options here are pretty dismal, so Favale was willing to let it slide. "He earned an All-NBA selection and top-10 finish on the MVP ballot in 2013-14. Not even Kemba ever managed the latter," Favale said.
That brings us to LaMelo Ball, who is the most surprising entry on the list. It's not that he's not good, because he's probably the most talented player the Hornets have really ever had. It's just that he's had five years in the NBA and played a total of 231 games.
For reference, Raymond Felton, Miles Bridges, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, and Bismack Biyombo all clear that with ease. Still, the talent is undeniable.
"He is also the most electric and most high-end talent Charlotte has employed," Favale said. "Only 10 other players in NBA history have averaged 20 points and seven assists through the first five seasons of their career. LaMelo has made more threes than all but two of them (Luka Dončić and Trae Young)."
Better days might be ahead, and Ball might cement himself as a legitimate member of this Mount Rushmore. Others might join and supplant some of the weaker members, too. The future is actually somewhat bright, unlike the past.
