Charlotte Hornets Roundtable: Detecting the Biggest Concern Aside from Health
Injuries have bothered the Charlotte Hornets over the past two years and while we all understand the overall health of this team will greatly impact their ability to win games, some other things could prove to be troublesome.
What are some of those concerns? Here is what some of our staff at Charlotte Hornets On SI think.
Schuyler Callihan
This topic starts and ends with defense for me. One of the main reasons the Hornets turned to Steve Clifford a couple of years ago was to improve the defensive play to match the top-10 offense that courted under James Borrego. Now, a plethora of injuries didn't help the defensive rating whatsoever, but when the regulars were on the floor, you could tell there was still a lot of room for improvement. The message didn't really sink in with Cliff, so will it with it coming from Charles Lee?
Desmond Johnson
My biggest concern for the Hornets entering the 2024-25 season is the maturity level of LaMelo Ball. They will go as far as the young point guard can take them. The core of this team is 27 years of age or younger. Guys like Ball, Mark Williams, and Brandon Miller are the future of the Hornets and the team's success is completely tied to how quickly they grow up and learn how to win games. Similar to what Minnesota and OKC did last season. If Ball can truly become the floor general he was drafted to be, this could be a fun year for Charlotte.
Carson Cash
The Hornets' biggest nightmare is if LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller can't play well together. There’s a chance (albeit very minimal) that they might be better off playing without each other, which would be a huge problem. LaMelo is a star with his own style and brand, while Miller stepped up as a top scorer last season and is getting recognized more and more throughout the offseason. The question I have is whether LaMelo can share the spotlight and propel both of them to hit their ceilings, and if Miller can adjust to playing with LaMelo again. If the two top-three draft picks don’t click, then this team would be in serious trouble. It will be interesting to see how the two faces of the franchise can play together as fans hope to see a full season of both of them starting together.
James Plowright
LaMelo Ball has to re-establish himself as one of the best young guards in the NBA. After two years of injuries, he’s missed important time developing his game on the court. Getting back to his 2021-22 level isn’t good enough. Now that he’s on a max contract, Ball needs to play with improved offensive efficiency, more defensive attention and work at becoming a better leader.
Ali Jawad
My biggest concern with the Hornets entering the 2024-25 season is their lack of depth. While they have a promising young core with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams, their bench is relatively thin. This could be a major issue if any of their starters miss extended time due to injuries or other reasons. Additionally, the Hornets' lack of depth could limit their ability to compete against playoff-caliber teams.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Hornets 2025 First-Round Pick Obligation Will Define Franchise's Direction in Upcoming NBA Season
Hornets Sign forward Harry Giles
Josh Green Trade Tabbed Hornets' Worst Offseason Move