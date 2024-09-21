Josh Green Trade Tabbed Hornets' Worst Offseason Move
The Charlotte Hornets didn't make many moves this offseason, but they were a part of NBA history with one of their moves. Their agreement with the Dallas Mavericks to acquire guard Josh Green was featured in the NBA's first-ever six-team trade, a deal that also included the Warriors, 76ers, Timberwolves, and Nuggets.
Green's contract isn't necessarily the most team-friendly which makes him the worst offseason move by the Hornets, according to Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes.
"Hate is a strong word here, as Josh Green has plenty of intriguing qualities. He's an underrated passer on the move, plays with an excess of energy and shoots it from deep at a 37.5 clip for his career.
"That said, Green's three-year, $41 million contract is, at best, of debatable value. He's not quite big enough to wrangle opposing wings, and his career minus-2.3 Box Plus/Minus is a good illustration of how little most advanced metrics care for his contributions. We're talking about a salary that tops out at 9 percent of the Hornets' annual cap, though, so this is hardly a crippling acquisition."
It's hard to disagree considering his AAV being $13.6 million. That being said, I do believe he fits with what Charles Lee and the Hornets are trying to do here. There wasn't any move that new GM Jeff Peterson made this offseason that can be deemed risky for the franchise, which is why the slightly overpaid Green makes sense as the "worst" move.
