Charlotte Hornets Roundtable: Is it Time to Sign or Trade for Center Help?
With the news of Mark Williams nursing a foot injury, the Charlotte Hornets may want to consider adding another big man to their training camp/preseason roster.
The team stated that Williams will be re-evaluated in two weeks, so it's unlikely he will play much in the preseason, if at all. While Nick Richards is a quality backup, he's not the same player when inserted into a larger role. With a lack of depth at the position, should the Hornets look to sign or trade for more help at the five spot?
Here is what some of our staff has to say on the situation.
Desmond Johnson
Not only should the Hornets add competition at center, but it may be time to really re-examine the future of Mark Williams in Charlotte. We expect him to play a major role but he simply hasn't been able to stay healthy. I would be all for constructing a trade to bring a young big man with upside to Charlotte to pair with Ball and Miller. At the bare minimum, bring in some young kids that match the core roster's age. Because even if Williams is healthy for the start of the year, odds are he may get injured again. Depth matters.
Ali Jawad
The Hornets should actively pursue a trade to address their center position. Whether acquiring a veteran or young talented big man would not only strengthen the team's frontcourt but also align their roster's age profile. Additionally, adding depth at the center position would help the Hornets overcome the challenges posed by Mark Williams' injury history and ensure their long-term competitiveness.
James Plowright
If you want the Hornets to make the playoffs, then they should add someone. However, I don't think the team share that same goal and have the patience for another rebuilding year with a stacked 2025 draft class. Even if they wanted to, rotation-level centers aren't as easy to find as they used to be. Look at New Orleans who are desperate for a center having to settle for Daniel Theis and rookie Yves Missi. Between Mark Williams, Richards, Grant Williams, and Harry Giles, I think the Hornets have enough bodies to be respectable, and that's all I think the team is aiming for.
