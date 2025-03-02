Charlotte Hornets stars react to being swept by the lowly Washington Wizards
Another game, another loss.
The Charlotte Hornets dropped their sixth straight on Saturday night, falling to the 11-48 Washington Wizards. With said loss, the team has now been swept in the season series by Washington, losing all four games.
Washington is 7-48 against all other teams and 4-0 against the Hornets.
Two of the Hornets stars, Mark Williams and Miles Bridges, commented on the loss after the game.
"I think we just have lapses. In each game, there's a point where a lapse occurs. Whether it's early, late, or in the middle of the game—whenever it happens—we haven't bounced back from them as we should have." Williams said. The former Blue Devil had 24 points and added 12 rebounds on 11-14 from the field.
As for Bridges, the former Spartan had this to say:
"At the start of the season, we relied on our defense, but now we just try to get our offense going by taking shots that we normally don't take or forcing it. We just gotta go back to relying on our defense."
With he loss, the Hornets fell to 14-45 on the season, holding the second highest lottery odds in the league. Charlotte's next contest will be on Monday night when they welcome Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and the Golden State Warriors to the Specturm Center.
