Charlotte Hornets strike gold, trade for Pat Connaughton and more picks
The Charlotte Hornets won't stop making trades. They just acquired Pat Connaughton from the Milwaukee Bucks. With him, they acquire two second-round picks. All it cost them was Vasilije Micic, a player they traded away and got back this summer.
Those two picks are owned by the Bucks, which could be significant. They just signed Myles Turner but they waived Damian Lillard and stretched his massive contract to do it, which could make it difficult for them to sign players in the future. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Turner should keep them out of the basement for a while, but those second-round selections could be higher now than they would've been.
Micic was dealt to the Phoenix Suns at the deadline with Cody Martin for Jusuf Nurkic and a first-round pick. Micic was then sent back along with two first-round picks for Mark Williams on draft night, and he's now been flipped for Connaughton and picks.
Connaughton is making a little more than Micic, but he's a better player. They're both on expiring contracts as well, so this is far from damaging to the future salary cap in Charlotte. The only downside is that it's yet another perimeter player when there's a need for size, but when Jeff Peterson turns in yet another masterclass (not to mention it was a guard-for-guard trade, so the net remains the same), it's hard to complain.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
With a crowded backcourt, what can the Hornets get for Nick Smith Jr.?
More help coming? The top free agent centers left on the market for the Hornets
Why the Hornets-Mason Plumlee reunion isn't a sign of Jeff Peterson settling
Hornets come up empty on Day’Ron Sharpe reunion with Jeff Peterson